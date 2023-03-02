West Michigan Home & Garden Show opens for 44th year at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Home & Garden show is back for its 44th season this weekend at DeVos Place.

The show is West Michigan's largest of its kind featuring 13 gardens, 5 free seminar stages and over 300 local businesses.

The gardens include a feature garden at the center of the show, created by the Association of Grand Rapids Landscape Professionals (AGRLP).

Multiple seminars will be hosted during the show as well featuring tips about working with houseplants, how to succeed at DIY projects and even cooking demonstrations.

Lisa Eldred Steinkopf known as The Houseplant Guru will appear on The Home Stage to speak about her newest of four books, Bloom. It covers everything you need to know about flowering houseplants.

Leslie Hart Davidson, an interior designer, will also appear on The Home Stage to speak about 2023's hot design trends.

Kate Wert, a life coach, will appear on The Home Stage and provide tips to organize your whole house, how to tap into renewable energy resources as well as how to succeed with a DIY project.

Brie Arthur will headline the Proven Winners Garden Stage with seminars on "foodscaping". The author and PBS correspondent will speak about the "growing" trend for creating landscapes out of edibles. She will also teach attendees how to keep animals out of their gardens.

Other topics include experts focusing on topics like creating fragrance gardens, gardening for pollinators and designing containers.

Bevin Cohen of Small House Farm will speak on the Garden to Table Stage. He is an award-winning author, herbalist and host of the popular 'Seeds & Weeds' podcast. Bevin offers workshops and lectures across the country on the benefits of living closer to the land through seeds, herbs and locally-grown food. His work has appeared in numerous publications including Mother Earth News, Modern Farmer Magazine, and The Journal of Medicinal Plant Conservation. and he is the author or editor of more than ten books, including 'Saving Our Seeds' and 'The Artisan Herbalist'.

Chef Jeff Brandon will host cooking demonstrations all four days on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage. He'll teach you how to make food truck style food at home.

Chef Destinee Keener will also appear on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage. She'll demonstrate some down home dishes with 'Kuntry Cookin'' on the DTE Energy Grilling Deck.

Attendees can also stroll down the Grand Gallery Garden Path to draw inspiration from the show's garden center and pocket gardens.

Also included in the show is the Garden and Art Market. There will be dozens of booths of unique and inspired garden accessories, plants, decor, art and gifts from are artists, nurseries and gift shops.

On Saturday, admission is free for kids 14 and under before noon for Family Day. It'll include activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids as well as parents and grandparents.

The show runs from Thursday to Sunday.



Thursday, March 2, 2023 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023 - 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or in-person. It costs $12 for adults or $18 for a multi-day ticket and $5 for children ages 6-14. Kids under 5 are free.