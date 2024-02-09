West Michigan Golf Show tees off in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may still be a little too cold outside to head to the course, but that doesn't mean you can't spend this time preparing for the upcoming golf season.

For over 35 years, the West Michigan Golf Show has kicked off the season at DeVos Place with area's top equipment dealers, courses and resorts and even gear.

You can plan your entire golf season and even book your first tee-time of the year or check out many of the new equipment, technology and gadgets in golf.

Other attractions at the show include the "$100 Hole Out Challenge", a "closest-to-the-pin" contest and a even a "long putt" contest where someone may walk away with $10,000.

The West Michigan Golf Show runs from Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 11 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Dates & Times:



Friday, February 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and anyone 14 and under is free. They can be purchased here online or in-person at the box office during the show. Your ticket will get you free re-entry all weekend.