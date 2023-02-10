West Michigan Golf Show tees off at DeVos Place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Golf Show is returning to DeVos Place this weekend to start off the area's golf season.

For over 30 years, the show has been bringing the area's top equipment dealers, courses and resorts to golf enthusiasts fingertips.

Attendees can plan their entire summer of golf, and even tee off for the first time this season all inside DeVos Place.

There are hundreds of exhibits from courses to clubs to merchandise. The event also includes door prizes, free golf lessons and the Treetops Hole-in-One Challenge (actual golf hole inside) where everyone has a chance to win prizes and $100 in cash on the spot for an ace.

Seminars will also be offered with topics like methods to gain distance, improving longevity of the game and even drills you can do. The schedule can be found here.

Tickets are available ONLY online. It costs $12 for adults and is free for juniors 14 and under. Tickets get you free re-entry all weekend long. To purchase, click here.

The show runs from Friday to Sunday. Hours include:

