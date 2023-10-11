West Michigan Archery Center offering free lessons this weekend

ROCKFORD, Mich. — You can give archery a try this weekend for free in Rockford at the West Michigan Archery Center.

The nonprofit is hosting an event to introduce people to the art form while also educating them on one of the oldest sports in existence.

The West Michigan Archery Center (WMAC) will promote its classes, leagues and memberships while also letting newcomers try it out for free.

The event is taking place from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th at the West Michigan Archery Center (3500 10 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341) in the Meijer Sports Complex.

People of any ages and abilities are welcome to attend.

