West Contract Manufacturing Walker facility expansion to create 110 job

WALKER, Mich. — West Contract Manufacturing is planning an expansion in Walker that will create up to 110 new jobs.

Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., through its subsidiary West Contract Manufacturing (West), plans to expand in the city of Walker.

According to the governor’s office, the project will be an investment of $6 million by West, supported by a $500,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“The decision by West Contract Manufacturing to expand in Michigan underscores the strength of Michigan’s business climate, our leadership in manufacturing across industry sectors and creates good jobs for our residents,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue putting Michiganders first.”

West plans to expand operations at its existing Walker facility, adding machinery and equipment and making improvements to the building.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Walker, Michigan, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe. I’m proud of our team members and the work they do to support our mission,” said Brian Meines, site director at West’s Michigan facility. “We look forward to being able to support our local communities with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future for our Walker and Grand Rapids communities.”

West currently has 266 employees at its Walker facility.

According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, the expansion will bring immediate job growth to area residents in the industries of healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

West provides job skill training and tuition reimbursement.

The Right Place will support the project with staff time and resources.

“The decision to expand in our region reaffirms the strength of Greater Grand Rapids’ rapidly advancing health science industry,” said Randy Thelen, president and CEO, The Right Place, Inc. “West has played an integral role in our local medical device manufacturing industry, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth in our community as they create high-tech, quality jobs.”