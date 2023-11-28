'We really need help': Kent County Animal Shelter at full capacity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is at full capacity, and they’re urging those considering adopting pets to do so soon!

The shelter took the time to highlight two bonded pairs of adoptable dogs who would love to stay together.

We’re told Dude and Vera are both 4 years old and they are very sweet and playful. Dude is showing signs of stress and is losing weight despite being fed. KCAS says he needs to be adopted soon.

Zeva, 1, and Dutchess, 2, are mother and daughter, and they like to cuddle and play and socialize with people.

If you’re unable to adopt, the shelter encourages you to spread the word.



Visit PetFinder.com to see a list of adoptable animals at KCAS.

