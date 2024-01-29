Water and snowmelt trigger flood warning

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Safety Office issued a flood warning for the Grand River as it passes through Comstock Park.

Currently, the river is measured at 11.8’, and the Grand Rapids Public Safety Office notes bankfull stage is 11.0’. Levels are expected to rise to 12.5’ Tuesday evening before falling below flood stage (12’) by Saturday evening.

“The crest on the Grand River is likely working through Ionia County near Ionia on this Monday morning.” They wrote in a release. “Flooding at Comstock Park will continue through this work week and into the upcoming weekend.”

People living along the river should expect minor flooding along Abrigador Trails.

Do not drive in flooded streets or areas. The safest thing to do is turn around and find an alternate route, even if it doesn’t look very deep.

The warning will last from now until sometime in the evening of Sunday, February 4.