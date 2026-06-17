WATCH: Undercover deputies arrest suspected scam artist in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County sheriff's deputies jumped into action to nab a suspected scammer who was trying to fool a victim out of a gold purchase.

On May 1, the Kent County Sheriff's Office was notified about a neighbor who was likely being scammed. The target was instructed to buy gold and give it to a person who claimed to be a federal "agent," according to investigators.

Detectives determined it was a scam attempt and moved to catch the suspects red-handed. One detective went undercover, posing as the person being targeted, and met up with the "agent" in a business parking lot.

Kent County Sheriff's Office An undercover detective from the Kent County Sheriff's Office poses as the target of a scam.

The sheriff's office released video of the sting on social media on Wednesday.

WATCH: Kent County deputies make undercover arrest

Undercover detective arrests scam suspect

The detective stalled for time by calling her partner, acting as if she was on the line with the "agent's" partner to get a verification code for the hand off. Instead, the detective was passing coded messages to her partner, telling him and other nearby deputies to move in.

When backup arrived, the detective dropped her cover, tossing the box into the vehicle and making the arrest.

Kent County Sheriff's Office An undercover detective from the Kent County Sheriff's Office arrests a suspected scam artist.

Other deputies appeared to arrest another person in the same parking lot.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office make arrests tied to an undercover operation on May 1, 2026.

The suspect primarily featured in the video was charged with fraud by false pretense at a value over $100,000 along with using a computer to commit a crime.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A suspected scam artist rests his head in an interview room at the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

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