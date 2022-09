GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were in flames at a Grandville Meijer, authorities say.

Around 4:30 p.m., police were called about a car fire in the parking lot of a Meijer grocery store, said the Kent County Dispatch.

When responders got on the scene, there was more than one car on fire.

Authorities say they were not made aware of any injuries.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

