WATCH: MSP helicopter tracks Wyoming police chase

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 28, 2024

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police released video from their helicopter as it tracked a motorcycle being chased by Wyoming PD Thursday.

It started with an attempted traffic stop just before 11 p.m. when, instead of yielding to police; the biker sped off.

The helicopter, Trooper 3, was in the area when the chase started and lent a hand — or rather an eye — to officers, picking it up as it headed west on Celia St.

You can see Troopers switching between normal and infrared cameras as the bike weaved through neighborhoods.

Michigan State Troopers were able to catch back up with the biker, who pulled over and surrendered to police.

They were later turned over to Wyoming Police.

