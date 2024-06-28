WATCH: MSP helicopter tracks Wyoming police chase

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police released video from their helicopter as it tracked a motorcycle being chased by Wyoming PD Thursday.

It started with an attempted traffic stop just before 11 p.m. when, instead of yielding to police; the biker sped off.

Michigan State Police

The helicopter, Trooper 3, was in the area when the chase started and lent a hand — or rather an eye — to officers, picking it up as it headed west on Celia St.

You can see Troopers switching between normal and infrared cameras as the bike weaved through neighborhoods.

Michigan State Troopers were able to catch back up with the biker, who pulled over and surrendered to police.

MSP AVIATION HIGHLIGHT! Wyoming P.D. had a motorcycle flee from an attempted traffic stop. Trooper 3 was in the area and quickly located the motorcycle. The eyes in the sky continued to track the subject until troopers attempted a second stop. The subject pulled over, was taken… pic.twitter.com/1eSyIBgaJQ — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) June 28, 2024

They were later turned over to Wyoming Police.