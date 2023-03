FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office capture a llama after a lengthy chase on Saturday.

The chase happened Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

WATCH:

According to the sheriff’s office, no deputies were injured.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the llama was just trying to get to school to “retrieve his dipllama after graduation.”

The llama was returned to his family.

