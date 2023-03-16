WATCH LIVE: Cannon Township town hall with Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cannon Township is holding a town hall on Proposal Three on Thursday with Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

The town hall is coming after leaders there passed a resolution in 2022, that officially disagreed with parts of the constitutional amendment, which enshrines a person’s right to reproductive services, including abortion.

Becker told FOX 17 that he intends to answer questions about what the new constitutional right’s language means.

He also plans to give context into a letter that he and other county prosecutors across the state sent before the election, which expressed concerns about their ability to enforce laws related to certain prohibited sexual activity, including pedophilia.

In November, Supervisor Steve Grimm cited Becker’s letter, and said that Proposal Three put the health, safety, and welfare of children in the area at risk.

During the lead up to the 2022 election, anti-abortion groups claimed the constitutional amendment would invalidate numerous laws if passed.

However, proponents disputed those claims and argued that it would only annul Michigan’s then 1931 abortion ban law.

The town hall can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube