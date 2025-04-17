WATCH: Kentwood police debut new tactical drones

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department revealed some new hardware that it says will help officers do their jobs better.

A trio of new tactical drones have been added to the police department's arsenal, thanks to funding from a 2024 police and fire millage approved by voters.

The drones will be used for searches, finding suspects on the run, entering hazardous situations, and navigating into confined spaces, according to a social media post by the city.

A display of the drones' capability was made through a video shared to Facebook followers, when officers needed to find a person who ran after a crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube