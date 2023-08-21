WATCH: Deputies apprehend 4 teens 1 adult following Kent County pursuits

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people are in custody following a series of early-morning pursuits Monday in Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they tried to pull over a Dodge Caravan without taillights near 28th Street and Hotel Avenue when the car entered a business parking lot without stopping.

We’re told the Dodge traveled slowly when two occupants exited the vehicle and entered a white Ford Fusion waiting for them close by.

Deputies say the van took off west along 28th Street. We’re told the responding deputy halted their pursuit due to how the suspect vehicle was driving.

KCSO tells us someone from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) located the sedan near 44th Street and Division Avenue roughly 30 minutes later, after which deputies attempted a traffic stop but it took off near 60th Street.

The sedan crashed after failing to navigate a curve while traveling north along Eastern Avenue, deputies explain.

The suspects reportedly took off on foot, and the driver was quickly detained.

We’re told the other suspects were found with help from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) and a KCSO drone.

KCSO released video of their response. Watch below:

Deputies apprehend 4 juveniles, 1 adult following Kent County pursuits

The detainees are described as an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, a 16-year-old Wyoming male, two 13-year-old Wyoming males and a 13-year-old Grand Rapids male.

The Ford was found to have been reported stolen out of Gaines Township the previous night, according to KCSO. The Dodge was stolen out of Wyoming that night.

Deputies believe the suspects may be connected to a series of business break-ins.

KCSO credits WDPS, GRPD, Michigan State Police and the Walker Police Department for their assistance.

