EDGERTON, Mich. — An ambulance rolled onto its top amid slopping early morning conditions, on southbound US-131 near 12 Mile Road Monday morning.

Snow and wind are expected to impact travel through the day.

FOX 17 is working to find out about the cause and if anyone was inside at the time of the crash. We'll update this article as information becomes available.