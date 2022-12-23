Warming Shelters: where to go in Kent County, Grand Rapids

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is providing a list of resources available for those who need to stay warm during a holiday season overshadowed by a winter storm.

See below for a full list of warming shelters open for the holidays, with updated times and contact information.

Warming Shelters in Kent County:

ALANO CLUB OF KENT COUNTY – 1020 College Ave NE – 616-456-5709

Daily 7:30 am-9 pm. Open during the Holiday

DEGAGE MINISTRIES – 139 Sheldon SE – 616-454-1661

Daily 7 am-7 pm. (Women’s overnight intake starts at 3 pm each day) Open during the Holiday

EXODUS PLACE – 322 Front Ave SW – 616-242-9130

Mon-Fri, 7 am-7 pm (men only) Open during the Holiday

GOD’S KITCHEN – 303 S. Division Ave – 616-224-0217

12:30 pm-2 pm Mon-Sat Closed on Sunday

HEARTSIDE MINISTRY – 200 S. Division Ave – 616-235-7211

Daily, 8 am-5 pm Open during the Holiday

MEL TROTTER MINISTRIES – 225 Commerce Ave SW – 616-454-8249

All Shelter is open daily 4 pm – 7 am (Families, Men, Women, Transgender) Open during Holiday

THORNAPPLE COVENANT CHURCH - 6595 Cascade Road SE - 616-957-0580

