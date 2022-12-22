People urged to contact 211 for help during winter storm; Here's what they do

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — First responders and city officials are asking people with non-emergent needs during this week’s snowstorm to contact 211.

“We’re just really gearing up and ready to give information to the community that needs it,” said Maribeth Groen, director of marking and communications for Heart of West Michigan United Way, who operates the program.

211 provides social services, like food and shelter assistance, during times of crisis.

People can call, text, email, or live chat specialists 24/7.

211 is available to people in 14 counties in west Michigan.

“Some of the calls that we may handle would be utility assistance,” said Groen. “If they have received a shutoff notice, or if the utilities are currently cut off right now, we encourage them to call 211 immediately and to see what kind of resources are available. Sometimes we will get calls if family members are on oxygen, and there's a power outage, you know, it's really important that they get are connected. We’re kind of able to offer where they can go, who they can talk to.”

Groen expects the severe weather to increase the number of calls and texts to the line.

She says they will be fully staffed, however, the timing of the system may create some restrictions.

“This particular storm is really unique because it is the holidays,” said Groen. “A lot of agencies were already going to be closed for the holidays and with the blizzard, the county saying to stay off the roads, not to go out, the resources are going to be very limited during the couple of days of the storm.”

Groen encourages people to contact 211 as soon as possible or reach out to a friend if someone is in need of assistance.

“West Michigan is such a generous community and I think people really are caring and giving and ready to help those that are out there,” said Groen.

The following warming centers will be open:

ALANO CLUB OF KENT COUNTY – 1020 College Ave NE

Open daily 7:30 am-9 pm

DEGAGE MINISTRIES – 139 Sheldon SE

Open daily 7 am-7 pm Women’s overnight intake starts at 3 pm each day

EXODUS PLACE – 322 Front Ave SW

Open Mon-Fri, 7 am-7 pm (men only)

GOD’S KITCHEN – 303 S. Division Ave

Open Mon-Sat, 12:30 pm-2 pm Closed on Sunday

HEARTSIDE MINISTRY – 200 S. Division Ave

Open Daily, 8 am-5 pm

MEL TROTTER MINISTRIES – 225 Commerce Ave SW

Open daily 4 pm – 7 am (Families, Men, Women, Transgender)



Click here for 211's website.