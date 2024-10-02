Walker police search for driver who hit pedestrian on Wilson Avenue

WALKER, Mich. — Walker police are looking for the driver who hit a person and left the crash scene early this morning.

A 23-year-old was hit by a vehicle sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4:05 a.m. along Walker Avenue between Bristol Avenue and Milford Street. However the driver of the vehicle didn't stick around.

The victim suffered critical injuries and is in the hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck from the 2019-2024 model years, based on evidence collected at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at (616) 791-6788 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

