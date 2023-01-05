Walker Police: Gift card drive helps officers help others

If you're wondering about the best way to say "thank you" to a local police department, the Walker Police have an idea.

Last year, Walker Police launched their Community Care initiative, as a way to help officers help others. They specifically asked for donations of gift cards or prepaid Visa cards, to be used during police calls.

"When Road Patrol Officers happen upon someone in need, during a call for service, traffic stop, or motorist assist, for example, we have these cards to fall back on for short-term assistance, especially when other community resources are not available," explained the department in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The department says they've spent cards on bus passes, gas fill-ups, food assistance, lodging for crime victims, and infant supplies.

Without the cards, officers often have to draw on their own wallets, says the department.

In 2023, the department is looking to restock the Community Care card inventory. They're asking for donations of $25 cards, though any amount is welcome.

You're invited to drop off gift cards at the Walker Police Department's front desk- and you have until January 31!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube