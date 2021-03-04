Walker Police Department Chief announces retirement

WALKER, Mich. — Chief Greg Long announced his retirement today, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

"I firmly believe the agency is postured for continued future successes with the most talented, dedicated, and compassionate staff any leader could ask for," Chief Long said.

"This retirement announcement brings a range of emotions because of the impact Chief Long has had on our community," Mayor Gary Carey said. "He has provided a level of visionary and servant leadership that has shaped our department. Part of Chief Long's legacy is that he has left our City in a position of strength to allow for a smooth transition for our next Chief. I am not sure there are sufficient words to express the gratitude from our community."

TheLarkStudio

Chief Long added, "While there have been many highs and lows, good times and bad times, along with challenging times, I will always treasure the reward of being part of an organization that believes in, and demonstrates, the highest level of integrity in all interactions, along with being a part of what I believe is the most noble of professions."

While he has no replacement currently, the City of Walker states they will “immediately begin the search for Chief Long's replacement”.