Walker police look into 'serious' crash on Alpine Avenue

Walker police warned drivers to avoid a stretch of Alpine Avenue after a serious crash.

On Tuesday evening, around 6:00, Walker police posted to Facebook that southbound Alpine Avenue was closed between Hillside and Harding.

That's where a serious crash happened, police say. One motorcycle was involved.

Injuries are serious, police say.

At this time, police have not provided any further details about the crash, but drivers were cautioned to avoid the area.

Roads reopened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when information is readily available.

