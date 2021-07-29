Walker police chief's retirement celebrated with special ceremony

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police Chief Greg Long received a special send-off Thursday.

He announced his retirement earlier this year, and it goes into effect this week.

Chief Long has spent 33 years serving the city of Walker and 35 years in law enforcement overall.

He says he'll miss the people he worked alongside for so long, and he'll miss helping his community.

Chief long says his plans are "no plans."

The city chose its next police chief from within the department.

Captain Keith Mankel will take over as chief on Aug. 1.