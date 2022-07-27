Watch Now
Walker police: 10 reports of Kia, Hyundai thefts since Saturday

Walker police
File photo of Walker Police car
Walker police
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 27, 2022
WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker say they are looking into 10 reports of Kia and Hyundai thefts since Saturday, July 23.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the thefts took place at the Alpine Avenue Corridor, Center Drive Hotels, Greenridge Apartments, AMC Theater and near Greenridge Mall.

We’re told all thefts are linked to a string of larcenies throughout Kent County involving the Kia Boys.

WPD says a handful of suspects tried to steal a Kia at Greenridge Shopping Mall on Tuesday when the owner confronted them. Police say the suspects took off in another Kia and deliberately ran into the owner. The owner was reportedly unharmed.

The Grand Rapids Police Department pursued and located the vehicle shortly after and three arrests were made, police say. The driver is described as a 14-year-old boy.

Walker police say thieves stole or tried to steal nearly 20 Kias and Hyundais in the past month.

