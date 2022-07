GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say three teenagers were arrested following a chase Tuesday night.

They say the chase started around 11 p.m. on Lafayette and Leonard. It ended without a crash on Lafayette and Highland.

Police say the group was driving was a stolen Kia. They also recovered two guns from the car.

Investigators say it is "highly likely" this incident is linked to the string of recent Kia thefts.