Walker PD investigating shots fired, no known injuries

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Friday evening, according to Kent County Central Dispatch.

Details are limited, but dispatch told FOX 17 Friday evening that an incident did occur near Altitude Trampoline Park on Alpine Ave. NW.

Dispatch could not confirm where the shots were fired from but told FOX 17 they believe vehicles were involved.

They also said they do not believe anyone was hurt when shots were fired.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News as we work to learn more information. **

