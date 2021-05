WALKER, Mich. — It was a busy weekend for the Walker Fire Department.

According to the Walker Fire Department, crews responded to 14 calls over the weekend including a call about some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The fire department posted photos of the duckling rescue on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the duckling rescue, crews responded to calls of downed power lines, fire alarms and a vehicle recovery in the Grand River.