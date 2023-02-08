Walker FD: Fire at Green Ridge Apartments started on 2nd-floor balcony

WALKER, Mich. — Fire officials have released an update on the fire that displaced 30 apartment units in Walker last month.

The fire broke out Jan. 9 at Green Ridge Apartments on Weatherford Drive. No one was hurt.

The Walker Fire Department (WFD) says the fire started on a second-floor balcony. What caused the fire is not yet certain.

WFD appreciates the public’s patience as the investigation proceeds.

