WALKER, Mich. — One person is dead following a crash in Walker on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the city of Walker says at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

We’re told the crash also closed Wilson Avenue between O’Brien Road and Riverbend Drive.

The Walker Police Department asks motorists to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

