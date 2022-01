WALKER, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a business fire in Walker Saturday evening.

The Walker Police Department says the fire broke out on 3 Mile Road.

We’re told the roadway between Calann Court and Fruit Ridge Avenue is closed until further notice.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

