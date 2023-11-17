Walker boy wins Citizen Lifesaver Award for 911 call during dad's asthma attack

WALKER, Mich. — Shortly after midnight, when Bobby Steward fell unconscious on the steps of his front porch, his six-year-old son, Chance, saved his life by completing a phone call with Walker Police.

"He's a good boy," Bobby said. "He can handle it. You can leave your life in the six-year-old's hand."

The boy's bravery earned him a Citizen Lifesaver Award from the Walker Police Department, along with a patrol car Lego set.

That night in mid-October, Bobby's asthma had been "acting up." With his wife at work and his inhaler one flight out of reach, the father turned to his son.

"I woke up in a panic knowing I couldn't climb the stairs," he said. "My [oxygen] was getting low."

Bobby awoke Chance from the couch and told him to call 911.

"We go through this from time to time, " he said. "I'm asthmatic, [his mom is] type one diabetic."

When he tried to get some fresh air on the porch, Bobby dropped to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.

"His dad wouldn't be here if he wouldn’t have [called]," said Chance's mother, Kayla Steward.

With Bobby out cold, Chance pulled the phone out from underneath his dad's body and talked to the Walker Police Department.

"[He knew how to] get us the right pieces of the puzzle," said Officer Mitch Harkema. "It's a true testament to the parents."

Fifteen minutes later, Bobby returned to consciousness. Sitting on those same steps on a November evening, he says his son saved his live.

"Super happy that he listens," Bobby said. "Makes me proud."

In addition to presenting Chance with the Citizens Lifesaver Award, the Walker Police Department held a pizza party for the six-year-old at the station.

"They definitely created a core memory for him," Kayla said. "He will never forget that."

The boy's new medal and certificate mean a great deal to him and his parents, and there's nothing like a new toy to play with, too.

"We're proud parents," Kayla said. "The entire police department recognizing our son is something special."

