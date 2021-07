WALKER, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is offering walk-in microchipping for publicly owned animals this month, according to the nonprofit animal shelter.

We’re told microchipping services cost $15 and can be done 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at their admitting department.

The humane society says the process only takes a few minutes, adding microchipping protects pets for life.

