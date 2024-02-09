Walk for Warmth, help those facing heating shut-offs this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Community Action's annual Walk for Warmth happens Saturday, February 10.

Now in its 36th year, you can join the organization in raising funds and awareness for families in Kent County needing help with their heating bills.

Walk, sponsor, or donate — every effort helps as temps are dipping back towards February norms.

RELATED: FOX 17 Forecast shows temps dropping after unseasonable warm up.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with registration and opening remarks. Walkers will leave the Kent County Community Action Office at 9:30 a.m., taking a half-mile loop around Martin Luther King Jr. St SE, Sheldon Ave SE, Sycamore St SE, and Jefferson Ave SE.