KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County beach is closed due to high levels of bacteria.

The closure affects Wabasis Lake at Wabasis Lake County Park, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) beach tracker.

Test results taken from a water sample Wednesday, July 26 show the lake exceeded the state’s water quality standards of P323.1062. The lake tested at 381.459.

Visit EGLE’s website for updates on this and other lake conditions in Michigan.

