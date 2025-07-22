VINTAGE VIDEO: New store in Wyoming to sell, rent VHS tapes

WYOMING, Mich. — They say streaming killed the video star.

Not so.

A soon-to-open store in Wyoming is rewinding time, stepping into nineties nostalgia as it prepares to sell and rent VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-Rays, as well as VCRs and other video equipment.

FOX 17

The people behind the operation — "champions of physical media" — are calling it Bardertown, a reference the practice of bartering and the tendency of Michiganders to incorrectly pronounce their Ts as Ds. The name is also a nod to a remote outpost from a Mad Max film.

"A way station for vintage video," said Rob Grimes, one of the store's founders. "Some naysayers are out there saying video's not back. Nay! Nay!"

FOX 17

A specialty shop, Bardertown will be open on Fridays and Saturday evenings, the traditional times when families, friends and couples typically begin to scroll through their streaming services to select on a movie to watch.

Grimes says there's another option.

"The old fashioned video experience," he said.

For those looking to borrow one of the thousands of titles available at Bardertown — from Titanic to Top Gun to the recently released Alien: Romulus — most rentals will be around a dollar. In many cases, five bucks will get you the movie for good, and rentals in the kids section will be free.

If you've got an old VCR player (or a DVD or Blu-Ray player) collecting dust, Grimes will refurbish it, too. Or, you can simply rent one.

"Not everybody owns a VCR," Grimes said. "I'm ashamed of you if you don't, but that's your thing. You know, no judgment."

FOX 17

On the corner of Porter Street and Byron Center Avenue, Bardertown is doing a number of sneak peek weekends prior to its grand opening on August 22.

For updates on Bardertown, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube