Victim and suspect in Wyoming Walmart shooting identified

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect and victim in a deadly shooting that took place at a Wyoming grocery store earlier this week have been identified.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on 54th Street on Monday, resulting in the death of Lavail Dwayne Walker, court documents say.

Grand Rapids resident Tyray Daquion Holliday faces charges for open murder, felony in possession of a firearm, and for concealing a dangerous weapon, according to documents released by the 62A District Court.

We’re told Holliday is denied bond and will be formally arraigned Thursday morning.

