WALKER, Mich. — Eastbound Traffic on I-96 is at a standstill after a vehicle fire alongside the highway.

A Facebook post from the Walker Police Department confirms that traffic is jammed from Alpine Avenue to Kent/Ottawa County Line .

The Walker Fire Department is working to put out the fire and re-open the highway.

We will provide updates as they become readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube