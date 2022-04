KENTWOOD, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Kent County business on Thursday.

The Kentwood Police Department says the crash happened at Grand Traverse Pie Company.

The crash left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

FOX 17

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube