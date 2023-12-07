Uptown Shop Hop returns to Grand Rapids for its 25th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 25th annual Uptown Shop Hop returns to the district with special holiday experiences, entertainment and merriment on Thursday, December 7.

The Jolly Trolleys are also back this year to transport you, your friends and your family for free through Uptown as you shop, eat, drink and make memories. Click here for a map of this year's routes.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is free to all who want to attend.

There are nearly 150 businesses throughout the districts participating this year. For a list of those involved, click here.

Uptown is an area in Grand Rapids comprised of four business districts (East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown and Wealthy Street), five neighborhoods (Baxter, East Hills, Eastown, Fulton Heights and Midtown), four commercial districts (East Hills, East Fulton, Eastown and Wealthy Street) and three historic districts (Cherry Hill, Fairmount Square and Wealthy Theatre).