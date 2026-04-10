UPDATE: Man wanted after going more than 100 mph on US-131 arrested again at the airport

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An update in a case involving a video shared by the Kent County Sheriff's Office that showed MSP flagging a driver going a maximum 180 mph after an illegal car meetup.

KCSO says this started after they got calls about an illegal car meetup on March 28 in a private parking lot. When they arrived to the scene, several drivers took off.

One of those drivers, in a white Dodge Charger, was spotted speeding on US-131. When a deputy tried to pull him over, he sped off. MSP stepped into help, flagging speeds over 100 mph from their chopper.

WATCH: MSP records driver going max speed of 180 mph during chase

The chase ended when deputies say the driver pulled into a home garage near Pine Island Dr. and tried to hide the car.

Now we've learned the driver was arrested for fleeing police, but the prosecutor decided not to file charges and let him go while deputies investigated. A warrant was put out for arrest later on charges of fleeing and alluding and tampering with evidence, since authorities say he tried to hide the car.

His second arrest was at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on April 1. The Sheriff's Office did not share where the driver was trying to take off to.

WATCH THE VIDEO FROM KCSO BELOW:

KCSO shares video of chase following illegal car meetup

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