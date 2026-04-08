WATCH: MSP records driver going max speed of 180 mph during chase

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is sharing video showing a recent police chase following an illegal car gathering.

They say on March 28, they got the call to a large car meetup in a private parking lot, with drivers reported doing burnouts and other reckless driving.

When they arrived, several drivers took off. One of those vehicles, a white Dodge Charger, was later spotted by patrol on NB US-131, speeding.

That's where the video shared by deputies begins.

The Sheriff's office says a deputy tried to stop the driver, but they took off at a speed well over 100 mph so the deputy stopped their chase.

MSP Air Support was able to spot the car. At one point, it clocks the driver going a max speed of 180 mph.

Deputies later caught the driver because they drove to a home and pulled into the garage. The person was charged with fleeing police.

The Sheriff's Office says it shared the video to help discourage illegal car meetups, saying they put spectators, drivers, and innocent drivers at risk and undermine legitimate car enthusiast groups.

WATCH BELOW:

KCSO Shares video of chase following illegal car meetup

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