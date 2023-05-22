'Unlucky' Kent County man wins $538,958 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man who once thought himself “unlucky” is seeing his luck turn after winning the $538,958 jackpot with the Michigan Lottery!

The 60-year-old was selected randomly in a drawing on May 10 after accruing entries by playing monthly games on MichiganLottery.com, lottery officials say.

“I knew I was earning entries when playing the Monthly Jackpot Progressive games, but I am not a lucky person, so I never thought I would win,” he says. “I got a call from the Lottery one day telling me I’d won a $538,958 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, and I was skeptical because I thought it was a scam call. … When I got off the phone with the Lottery employee, I saw I also had an email regarding the prize, and that’s when I knew it was real. I was extremely excited and shared the news with everyone I know!”

We’re told the winner plans to finish paying off his house with his earnings and pocket what’s left.

