Grand Rapids man 'Lucky For Life' after playing Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is Lucky For Life after matching all five numbers in a drawing this month.

The Michigan Lottery says 67-year-old Mark Moroski matched the following numbers on Feb. 2:

10-17-22-42-46

“I like playing online because it’s easy and I don’t have to worry about losing my ticket,” says Moroski. “The morning after the drawing, I had an email that said I won a big prize, so I logged into my Lottery account to check the amount. When I saw $25,000 a year for life waiting for me, I was floored!”

We’re told Moroski elected to receive $390,000 in a lump-sum payment over the $25,000-a-year option.

He plans to use his winnings to draw more enjoyment out of his retirement.

