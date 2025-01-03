Watch Now
U of M Health-West delivers its 1st baby of 2025

WYOMING, Mich. — It took a little more than a day after the ball drop, but University of Michigan Health-West (UMHW) delivered its first baby of the year!

Skyler and Nick Kuiper welcomed Jude to the world at 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, according to UMHW.

We’re told Jude weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.5 inches at birth.

The hospital says baby and mom are both healthy.

