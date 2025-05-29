Two women shot at Kentwood apartment, no suspect in custody

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is still searching for a suspect after two women were shot at an apartment complex.

They say they got the call around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday to Creek Dr. SE in the Windgate Apartments, on a report of a shooting. Shortly after, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there are no suspects in custody, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604 or through Silent Observer online or at (616) 774-2345.

