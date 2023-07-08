Two injured, two in custody following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two are injured and two have been taken into custody after reportedly shooting into a home in Kentwood on Friday evening.

Kentwood Police Department (KPD) said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of S. Breton Court SE.

Initial investigation determined gunshots had been fired through the closed door of a home. A 30-year-old woman received non-life threatening injuries to her hand as a result.

A 28-year-old man also had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a physical altercation that took place prior to the shooting.

KPD identified the persons of interest and took them into custody.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time and this does not appear to be a random incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website.