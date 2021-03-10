Twin sisters to pay it forward with 'Birthday Blessings Tour' this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Twin sisters Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson say the best birthday gift is being able to give back to the community.

Last March 10th, they spent the day handing out 250 meals and other items to people in need in Heartside Park.

This year, they've lined up a whole day of events; dubbing the celebration their "Birthday Blessings Tour".

"How many new shoes can you get? How many pieces of jewelry can you have?", said Tyson. "We think about all of the things that we have. We may not have everything that we want but we have what we need... If we can turn the day around and pay it forward for someone else and make sure we're doing the right things that will help and benefit humanity and humans, why not?".

From handing out their favorite donuts at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming, to gift cards to seniors at Costco, to dozens of free meals to feed families in need, the twins say they plan to share all the fun online and even have some surprises in store too.

"We're hitting all our favorites, foster care, seniors, veterans, children, families," explained Sparks. "And we're going to be doing cash apps, and we're going to be doing other giveaways too."

After a challenging year, they say they can't think of a better way to celebrate their birthday.

"We want to pay it forward, we want to show kindness one to another," Sparks told FOX 17 News. "It's a tough time right now, so I couldn't imagine doing anything other than what we're doing, so I'm happy to be a blessing. We are."

You can follow along with their "Birthday Blessings Tour" on their website or Facebook page.