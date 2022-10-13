Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.

WYOMING, Mich. — Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the community.

Twin sisters Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson received the “Grand Rapids AMBUCS Marge Wilson Community Service Award” at Marge’s Donut Den in Wyoming.

Sparks and Tyson both serve on the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Sparks is serving her second term as Kent County Commissioner and is the founder of mental health nonprofit “Community of Hearts,” while Tyson is the Second Ward Commissioner and owns “The Candied Yam.”

Both women are extremely active in the community after facing difficult childhoods in the foster care system before being adopted.

Kentwood Mayor Steve Kepley called the women “miracles” during Wednesday’s ceremony.

“Where they find the spare time to do all this, I have no idea, but for those who do sign up to run for office, that too takes courage, and it takes heart. And what I love about the twins is their courage, their heart and their ‘can-do’ attitude,” Mayor Kepley added.

“It’s no surprise that Monica and Jessica are being honored this year,” said Keith Morgan, CEO of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce. “Obstacles are tossed in front of each man and woman many times without reason. Pain and suffering is rarely chosen and many times happen without our input. But choice…we all own choice 100-percent. Monica and Jessica have chosen to rise above the pain, hurt and discouragement. Just like hurt people hurt people, blessed people, bless people.”

The twin sisters accepted the award and said that God has blessed them beyond their wildest dreams.

