True-crime app releases 3D augmented reality poster of Brendan Santo

LOS ANGELES — A 3D augmented reality poster of a missing Grand Valley State University student has been released.

Brendan Santo has been missing for three weeks.

The poster comes as courtesy of CrimeDoor, an award-winning true-crime app. They say the poster, which displays all relevant information regarding Santo’s disappearance, can be viewed by clicking this link while on a mobile device.

This video explains the process:

“Over the last few decades, there has been very little innovation in terms of the traditional missing person flyers, amber alerts, or similar ways of alerting the public and requesting help,” says Co-Founder Lauren Mandt. “This innovation speaks to the current mobile user by creating an interactive and immediate way of creating awareness while delivering detailed information to the public.”

CrimeDoor says it hopes the new technology will help solve missing-person cases and unsolved murders by distributing pertinent information to more people than ever.

