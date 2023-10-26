Truck stolen out of Grand Rapids found submerged in Grandville river

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities recovered a stolen vehicle that was found submerged underwater Wednesday.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says they responded to reports of a pickup truck found in the Grand River before 3:15 p.m.

The truck was found near Wilson Avenue and Indian Mounds Road.

Police say the truck was submerged for a few days. It was removed from the river with help from Merl’s Towing and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

After the vehicle was recovered, GPD says they learned it had been stolen out of Grand Rapids.

Those with knowledge related to the stolen truck are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-538-6110 (option 2).

