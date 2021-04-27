Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Train collides with car in Comstock Park

items.[0].image.alt
Daren Bower / FOX 17
Crash involving train on Fry and Leland
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:28:56-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A car crash involving a train occurred on Fry Street and Leland Avenue this afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

A deputy on scene tells us the driver of the vehicle was looking up directions on a phone while stopped on the tracks then moved forward into the train's path.

We're told the crossing only has stop signs.

The vehicle was then reportedly knocked off the tracks before rolling down a small hill.

The sheriff’s office says a representative from Marquette Railroad has been notified and is en route.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time