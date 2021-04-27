Train collides with car in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A car crash involving a train occurred on Fry Street and Leland Avenue this afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

A deputy on scene tells us the driver of the vehicle was looking up directions on a phone while stopped on the tracks then moved forward into the train's path.

We're told the crossing only has stop signs.

The vehicle was then reportedly knocked off the tracks before rolling down a small hill.

The sheriff’s office says a representative from Marquette Railroad has been notified and is en route.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube